Three positions Manchester United could look to improve in winter window

Bengaluru, December 19: Manchester United will look to resume their quest for a successful season following the conclusion of the world cup.

After a turbulent first couple of matches, new manager Erik Ten Hag seems to have found the rhythm of the first-team set-up that sits fifth in the league table.

The new Dutch manager now appears to have found a good idea for his current roster with his first-team players so far has been clearly specified.

The summer transfer window handed the new boss a good lifeline with most of this summer's signings now being shifted to more first-team action.

However, it is believed that the club are still looking to add more reinforcements to make a strong challenge in the second half of the season. As per rumors, these are three positions United are looking to improve:

Right-back

The Red Devils are rumored to be looking for a more dynamic right-back option, and they are exploring their targets ahead of the winter transfer window.

Diogo Dalot, United's first-choice right-back, has done nothing wrong this season while beating Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the competition for starting position.

However, the Portuguese international's probable injury might hand Manchester United this season a devastating blow. Hence, the club are looking to bring in fair competition. Bayer Leverkusen's Frimpong is reportedly one of the options the club are looking at.

Striker

Following the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, United are reportedly ready to go all out to get a suitable replacement. Ten Hag's team has been quite effective going forward this season however their striking position is yet to be settled.

Antony Martial and Marcus Rashford all have played their part in their role however the Dutch manager is ready to get a recognized number nine for that role.

PSV and Dutch talent Cody Gakpo is reportedly United's number-one choice while Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix is also said to be on United's radar.

Centre-back

Not a priority ahead of the winter window however the English giants are still believed to be eager to add a young center-back who can have a long-term future on the side.

The likes of Varane and Martinez have formed a formidable partnership in the back while Lindelof and Maguire have been their decent backup.

However, Ten Hag reportedly is still eager to get another young defender for the ranks. Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae is reportedly on United's radar.