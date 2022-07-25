Three positives to take from Liverpools pre-season

Kolkata, July 25: Liverpool have had a decent pre-season so far as they prepare themselves for a strong 2022-23 season.

They had a memorable season last time out and won both the FA Cup and the League Cup but but missed out on both Champions League glory and Premier League glory by the narrowest of margins.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to ensure that his side is up for the challenge once again this time out.

The Reds started their preparations for the new season with a 0-4 defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester United. They looked a lot better against Crystal Palace and secured a 2-0 win against the Eagles.

They then thrashed RB Leipzig in the next game as new signing Darwin Nunez scored four goals to help his side clinch a 5-0 win. The Reds take on Red Bull Salzburg next before locking horns with Premier League holders Manchster City in the FA Community Shield and will the conclude their pre-season with a friendly against Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Here, we look at three positives from the Reds' pre-season.

Darwin Nunez finally finding his feet

Nunez will have to deal with a massive amount of pressure due to his mammoth transfer fee and looked quite shaky against Manchester United. He somewhat improve against Crystal Palace but absolutely stole the show against RB Leipzig. The Uruguayan will be full of confidence if he can add a few more to his tally in the next three games before the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Fabio Carvalho looking sharp

Liverpool's new summer signing Carvalho already looks like a hit signing and could turn into a potential bargain. The technically-gifted attacking midfielder has looked quite sharp in his three outings so far. He has also played both in midfield as well as on the left flank which could mean that he will have a big role to play next season thanks to his versatility.

A change in system

With a traditional striker like Nunez on the pitch, Liverpool are seemingly adapting to a new system. The Reds have been a lot more fluid and inventive so far during the pre-season. Trent Alexander-Arnold's movements have been particularly impressive as the creative full-back is often occupying a place in midfield with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson taking up the wide positions. Jurgen Klopp is clearly coming up with a few alterations in his tactics and it could be a nightmare for opponents.