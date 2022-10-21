Three possible destinations for NGolo Kante if he runs down his Chelsea deal

Kolkata, October 21: Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has struggled for fitness this campaign and has plated just two games so far this season.

The Frenchman is out for four months having undergone a hamstring surgery and has also been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be a major blow for France.

Kante has already entered the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge and it looks increasingly likely that he will leave the club next summer on a free transfer. Here, we will look at three possible destinations of the dynamic midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are always in the market for superstars and it would be a surprise if they do not make a move for Kante when he becomes available that too on a free transfer. He is a national hero in France having played a key role in their World Cup triumph in 2018. Even though he is at the dusk of his career, he would still be a quality addition to the PSG side.

Juventus

Juventus has always been a favourite destination for players at the later stages of their careers. Even though the Old Lady have seen a rapid fall in their stock over the last couple of years, they still have a major pulling power in the transfer market. Juventus could do with more quality in the middle of the park and Kante certainly provides that.

Inter Milan

Another Italian club who could make a move for Kante is Italian giants Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri are not in their best financial condition right now and could be tempted to sign Kante on a free. Also, the Serie A is much more favourable for players in their thirties and Kante could be more than happy to join the Milan giants.