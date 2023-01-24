Three possible Hugo Lloris replacements at Tottenham Hotspur

In the upcoming weeks and months, Tottenham Hotspur will be keeping an eye out for a potential long-term replacement for goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris.

While Lloris has been a distinguished servant but the switching of the guard needs to come soon. At 36 years of age, Lloris is definitely slowly advancing into the twilight of his career and seems to lose his Midas touch.

This season, Lloris had already been the subject of criticism due to his poor performances and recently did himself no favors by making at least three high-profile errors in Premier League games against Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Arsenal leading to goals. As of now, he has made more errors leading to goals than any other player in the Premier League this season.

If rumours are to be believed Antonio Conte has now been tired of such an outcome and demanded the club accelerate its search for a new No.1. As a result, Tottenham have drawn up a list of possible replacements should the 36-year-old get replaced-

David Raya

Brentford's number one David Raya is rumoured to be the leading candidate to replace Lloris, though it is expected that any move to sign the Spaniard will come in the summer transfer window. The 27-year-old has become a key member of Brentford in recent times that continues to impress in the Premier League. Raya has been a consistent member of the national team as well which speaks volumes about his rise. The shot-stopper only has a year remaining in his deal and apparently is looking for a new challenge. Spurs are aware of this situation and reportedly will push a move for him next summer.

Jordan Pickford

The England number one is also rumored to be on the wishlist of the Tottenham board who could leave Everton at the end of the season. The Toffees have struggled to maintain any stronghold in the league and for the second season running are in the relegation battle. Looking at the situation at Everton, a fresh opportunity could be on the 28-year-old's mind and Spurs could take advantage of it.