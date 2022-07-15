Three potential attackers Newcastle United could sign this summer

Bengaluru, July 15: On the back of an enriched transfer window following a prosperous takeover, Newcastle United managed a fine second half to the season with almost a top-half finish from the edge of the relegation zone.

The new regime, however, is not just willing to stop there and is looking to enhance its squad in the summer with a view to challenging for a European spot. The club have already secured two smart signings with goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Sven Botman while making the loan deal of Matt Target permanent. Now as per reports, their next agenda for the window is to get a versatile attacker.

Newcastle suffered a big setback last season whenever star forward Callum Wilson was on the sideline while new January arrival Chris Wood also did not find much luck in front of the goal. As a reason, it is understood that manager Eddie Howe is targeting a lethal goal scorer and these are three potential options, the Magpies are looking at currently:

Armando Broja

Advertisement Advertisement

The 20-year-old who spent last season on loan with Southampton has emerged as one of the best young strikers in the Premier League. He made a solid impression in his debut Premier League breakthrough campaign last season, finishing with nine goals and an assist in 38 matches for the Saints. In Broja, 20, Newcastle could get a player on the up who can be a big upgrade on their current options. He could be available for a fee of around £30m which is also feasible for them.

Raul de Tomas

The Magpies have reportedly placed Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas on their striker shortlist. The 27-year-old has been a consistent goalscorer for the Catalan club since joining them in 2020. He helped Espanyol achieve promotion to La Liga with his prolific form in 2020/21 and maintained the same scoring streak last season as well with 17 goals.

He could fit the bill for Newcastle as he has the physical attributes to compete in the Premier League and has proven himself as a consistent source of goals during his time in Spain. At 27 years of age, he is about to enter his prime years, and getting him at this stage for a rumoured fee of £35m would be a good investment.

Moussa Diaby

The Bayer Leverkusen attacker has been a top target for Newcastle for quite a time and as per reports, the club are likely to make a final push for the youngster in the upcoming weeks. Diaby is likely to play in any of the flanks, providing support to the strikers. However, he has been a lethal scorer in last the few years and could be a great source of goals which Howe is looking at.

Newcastle's main stumbling so far has been the asking fee. The Magpies are ready to fork out around £40m for the youngster's services, making him their record signing. However, it is almost £10-15m below Leveruksen’s asking price. So it now remains to be seen how the subject unfolds in the coming week.