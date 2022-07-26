Three potential bargain defenders in Fantasy Premier League

Kolkata, July 26: The new Premier League season is set to start in less than two weeks' time.

And, as usual, there is plenty of excitement among the fans as they look to create the best possible Fantasy Premier League (FPL) sides.

Quite naturally, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Son Heung-Min, Erling Haaland and a few others are targets for everyone but a budget of £100 million in total means that bargain picks are absolutely necessary to build a balanced side.

Here, we look at three cheap defenders in FPL who could prove to be bargains and useful differentials.

Advertisement Advertisement

Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)- £4 million

Valued at just £4 million, Williams could prove to be a huge asset for FPL asset. A Premier League winner with Liverpool, Williams has finally parted ways with his boyhood club in search of regular playing time. The bombarding right-back had a pretty impressive six-month loan spell with Fulham in the Championship last time out. Williams seems to be an assured starter at Nottingham Forest. Steve Copper's side are likely to play five at the back with Williams featring as a right wing-back and we could expect decent attacking output from the player.

Sven Botman (Newcastle United) - £4.5 million

The marquee signing of mega-rich Newcastle United, Botman has been priced at just £4.5 million and could prove to be a very smart pick. If the Magpies manage to start the season from where they left off last time around, Newcastle Unitec could surprise many this season and Botman will be one of their key players. He is also 6 ft 5, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him bag a few headed goals from set-piece situations.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) - £4.5 million

Despite being an assured starter at a big club like Arsenal, Tomiyasu has been priced at a modest £4.5 million. When fit, the Japanese international will be a guaranteed starter for Mikel Arteta's side at right-back. You can expect a decent number of clean sheets from Tomiyasu and a decent attacking return as well. At £4.5 million, he could be an absolute steal but injuries could prove to be a challenge.