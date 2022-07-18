Three potential clubs linked with free agent Juan Mata

Bengaluru, July 18: Spanish veteran Juan Mata is still without a club after leaving Manchester United this summer as a free agent.

The 34-year-old ended his eight-year Old Trafford stay after his contract expired at the end of the last month.

The Spaniard was a star presence for the English side and racked up 285 competitive appearances for Manchester United. But his influence took a hit in the last two seasons. After signing an extension last summer, Mata made just 12 appearances for the club last season, playing a total of just around just 400 minutes in that time.

With United looking to build a team for the future not offering him a contract makes sense. However, since leaving Old Trafford the Spanish midfielder seems to have plenty of options still on his plate.

Mata as of now reportedly has three offers on the table and as per rumours, these are three potential sides linked with him:

Leeds United

The Elland Road side have reportedly made Mata a concrete offer as rumours have suggested that Leeds' sporting director Victor Orta has reached out to the midfielder's camp. Leeds reportedly see the Spanish veteran as a key inclusion to the inexperienced side. Mata apparently sees this as a satisfactory option to continue his football in Premier League. However, considering the rivalry United and Leeds share, he could risk ruining his standing among United supporters.

Real Sociedad

There are also real possibilities of him returning to his former league where he started his career. Real Sociedad are reportedly one of them who have been keeping a close eye on him since January. They reportedly see Mata's signing as the same as David Silva's capture whom they captured a year ago on a free deal. Sociedad have lost star midfielder Adnan Januzaj on a free deal this summer and Mata could be his replacement.

Al-Hilal

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal are reportedly also interested in the midfielder to lure him to the middle east with a bumper package. The Riyadh club currently have former ManchesterUnited and Watford striker Odion Ighalo in their ranks. However, with Mata willing to compete in the top league, this transfer could be unlikely.