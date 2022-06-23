Three potential destinations for Alexis Sanchez this summer

Bengaluru, June 23: Inter Milan attacker Alexis Sanchez is reportedly looking for a new club for next season.

The 33-year-old only has a year remaining on his Inter contract but the attacker is said to be adamant about ending it either by mutual consent or by seeking a transfer. He is one of the highest earners in Inter and the club are reportedly also willing to let him go.

Sanchez has endured a topsy turvy ride at Italy with Inter. After an impressive loan stint, the 33-year-old has struggled to perform consistently for the Serie A giants in recent years. He was a bit-part player last season starting just seven Serie A games. He only managed nine goals and five assists in 39 in all competitions, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

The Chilean international hence is looking for a change in scenario and reportedly is now aiming for a new environment even by accepting a pay cut from his current wage. These are three sides so far to have been linked with him:

Barcelona

Sanchez reportedly has offered himself to his former club Barcelona which are pursuing more attacking options from the market. Barcelona are willing to invest in a wide-attacker in the summer transfer window and has been linked with Leeds United's Rapinha. However, the Spanish side are still short of cash, and if they can't find a way they may have to look for cost-effective options. Sanchez could come into the foray in that case only.

Aston Villa

The Villa Park side have emerged as a surprise candidate linked with the veteran attacker. Villa are reportedly willing to match the current salary that Sanchez earns at Inter to attract him to Premier League. Steven Gerrard already has two striking options in the side with Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins however none of them has been prolific.

Sanchez although may be past his best, however, there's no doubt he could be a great squad addition, coming off the bench to provide a spark. Moreover adding someone like Sanchez to the squad would improve the mentality of the team with the English manager looking to make a mark after a disappointing development last season.

Marseille

Marseille head coach Jorge Sampaoli is a big admirer of the player and reportedly has personally phoned Sanchez about a possible transfer to the French side. However, as per rumors, the midfielder is said to be not attracted by the proposal yet and could wait for other options before making a decision.