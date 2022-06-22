Three potential destinations for Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira this summer

Bengaluru, June 22: Lucas Torreira looks set to leave Arsenal this summer despite an incredible loan spell at Fiorentina last season.

The 26-year-old Uruguay international spent the last season on loan at Fiorentina from Arsenal after losing a spot under Mikel Arteta.

But his move to Fiorentina evolved to be a brilliant signing where he made 31 appearances in the league. He also managed to win the club’s player of the month accolade thrice during the season.

Following a brilliant campaign, Torreira was keen to join them permanently, and the Serie A side was expected to trigger the €15 million buy option. However, the negotiations went lateral and they have now declined to make any permanent move. Torreira does not want to play for Arsenal again hence a stay at Emirates is not an option anymore.

The player is seeking an exit way now and if some of the reports are to be believed three sides have already shown an interest in him:

AS Roma

Mourinho is in the market to strengthen his side further after a successful campaign in a bid to secure a Champions League spot next season and adding more midfield options is reportedly one of his top preferences among others. They have already finalised a deal for Nemanja Matic, who will join the club in due course. But the Portuguese manager is still looking to add an energic box-to-box presence and reportedly has enquired about the midfielder.

Lazio

The midfielder has reportedly also been offered to Lazio with Maurizio Sarri keen to add more reinforcements in the middle of the park. Star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been tipped to make a move in the summer and it could force Lazio to look for new options in the midfield. Sarri who reportedly wanted the midfielder last season as well is expected to return with an offer this summer.

Valencia

La Liga side Valencia are another side showing interest in him. The Mestalla side have appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the new manager who is well aware of the Urugya midfielder's talent due to his former stint in Serie A as manager. He is high on the Italian coach's wishlist ahead of next season and the club could look for a cut-price deal at this stage.