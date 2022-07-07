Three potential destinations for Jesse Lingard

Kolkata, July 7: Jesse Lingard is currently a free agent having seen his contract at Manchester United expire last month.

The 29-year-old had a rather forgettable campaign last time out on the fringes of the Red Devils.

The Englishman had a stunning second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham United. However, Manchester United lost the opportunity to cash in on him last summer despite plenty of interest in the attacking midfielder.

The dynamic midfielder is now assessing his options as he will have his eyes on breaking into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup.

Here, we look at three potential destinations of the England international.

Everton

Everton are one of the many clubs to have registered their interest in Lingard as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his side that narrowly managed to survive in the Premier League last season.

The Toffees have lost their star attacker Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur. Lingard will not be a like for like replacement of the Brazilian but will add plenty of creativity to the Everton side.

Lampard has plenty of areas to address in his team and Lingard could be a vital asset for him thanks to his versatility and experience.

Newcastle United

These are exciting times for Newcastle United with their mega-rich Saudi Arabian owners in charge. The Magpies had a fantastic last season since Eddie Howe took over in mid-season.

Newcastle have done pretty well this summer to bolster their squad that finished 11th last season having struggled at the bottom of the table before Howe's appointment.

The Tyneside club are believed to be interested in a deal for Lingard having missed out on him in January as well. The 29-year-old would be a brilliant addition to the Magpies who will have their eyes on continental qualification this summer.

West Ham United

Following a sensational six-month loan spell at West Ham in the 2020-21 season, it is quite obvious that the Hammers will be in the running for the signature of Lingard, especially on a free transfer.

David Moyes has a pretty solid squad at his disposal who were in the race for top-four for the majority of the last season. However, they eventually missed out due to lack of squad depth.

Lingard's addition would add a lot of quality to the Hammers although he will have to fight for a starting spot considering the options West Ham have at their disposal right now.