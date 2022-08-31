Three potential destinations for Ross Barkley

Kolkata, August 31: Chelsea have terminated the contract of Ross Barkley and agreed to pay off the final year of his £200,000 a week contract. The England international is now a free agent and is expected to join a new clubs this summer.

Expectations were massive from Barkley when he made his switch to Chelsea from Everton back in 2018 but the midfielder could never quite live up to them at Stamford Bridge. Now he departs the Blues and looks to revive his career elsewhere.

Here, we look at three clubs who could sign the 28-year-old this summer.

Rangers

Rangers could provide the perfect platform for Barkley to bring his career back on track. The Gers have been strongly linked with a move for the England international as they look to reclaim their Scottish Premiership title. If Barkley can stay fit, he could make a huge impact at the Ibrox Stadium with his enormous quality and experience.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have looked pretty poor in their first four games of the season and look like early candidates for relegation this season. Scott Parker has also lost his job following a 9-0 loss against Liverpool but the challenge for the incoming manager will be a huge one. The Cherries could benefit with more quality and experience in the middle of the park and Barkley can provide that. From the player's point of view, a move to the Vitality Stadium also makes plenty of sense as he would get plenty of minutes at the South Coast club.

Everton

Everton are yet to win their first game of the season. Frank Lampard's side look in all kinds of danger and it would be a monumental task for them to escape relegation. Everton are the club that made Barkley a player who looked destined for great things in his career but things have not gone his way. A move back to his boyhood club could be something than completely changes the fortunes of both the club and the player.