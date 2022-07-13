Three potential destinations of Joe Rodon

Kolkata, July 13: Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be actively looking into the market to off-load several of their fringe players.

Welsh centre-back Joe Rodon is among the players the North Londoners are looking to off-load.

The Welshman has not managed to impress at Spurs since his 11 million pounds move from Swansea City in the summer of 2020.

He did have a bright start to his Spurs career under Jose Mourinho but eventually faded away.

Neither Nuno Espirito Santo nor Antonio Conte has shown their trust on the 24-year-old Welsh international as he played just three Premier League games last season spanning a total of 86 minutes.

Till date, Rodon has made just 24 appearances for Spurs and also has not travelled with the rest of the squad to Korea for pre season.

Here, we look at three potential destinations of the centre-back.

Fulham

Fulham have been a yo yo club in recent years having suffered immediate relegations and immediate promotions. The Cottagers will be keen to ensure that they can manage to survive this season having won the Championship last season. Marco Silva's side could do with someone like Rodon at the back as they look to strengthen their side. They have already signed Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP and are also close to landing Andreas Pereira from Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest

After a very long wait, fallen giants of English football Nottingham Forest have managed to make their way back to the Premier League. Their key target will be to secure their Premier League status and defensive reinforcements would be key for them. The Reds have options like Joe Worrall, Steve Cook, Moussa Niakhate and Giulian Biancone at the back but could be further bolster by the addition of Rodon.

Wolves

Wolves have done pretty well over the last few years since making their way back to the Premier League. They have established themselves pretty much as a top half club but still have a long way to go if they have to become a force to reckon in English football. The Midlands club need to add more quality and depth in order to fight for top four and a home grown talent like Rodon would be a worthwhile addition to their side.