Three potential destinations of PSG midfielder

Kolkata, July 14: Georginio Wijnaldum made his big move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer on a free transfer after seeing his deal at Liverpool run down.

And, it has proved to be a nightmare move for the Dutchman. In fact, his first season at the Parc des Princes has been so bad that he was named Ligue 1 Flop of the Year. The former PSV star clocked just 1,933 minutes of first-team football with PSG last season over 38 appearances, of which only 22 were starts.

It is presumed that Wijnaldum is one of the many players PSG are looking to offload this summer and has even been left out in France when they jet off to Japan for their pre-season tour in the coming days, along with eight other stars.

Here, we look at three potential destinations of the midfielder as PSG look to offload him.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juventus

Juventus have seen their monopoly in Italian football coming to an end over the last couple years with Inter Milan and AC Milan winning the last two Scudettos. With Wijnaldum looking for a new club, Juventus could prove to be a ideal destination for the Dutchman. The Old Lady could benefit from the quality and experience of the 31-yer-old who used to be a a key player at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Inter Milan

Inter lost out to their local rivals AC Milan last time out as the Rossoneri beat them to the Serie A title. The Nerazzurri will be keen to reclaim their Serie A crown this season and could be looking for quality additions to their side. Wijnaldum could prove to be a solid addition to Simone Inzaghi's side.

Arsenal

Arsenal have already made four signings this summer in the form of Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Gabriel Jesus but they are yet to bolster in the middle of the park. The Gunners are clearly in need of a central midfielder and have been linked with players like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Youri Tielemans. Wijnaldum, with plenty of of Premier League experience, could be an invaluable addition to the Gunners even though he is already 31 years of age.