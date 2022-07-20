Three potential players AC Milan could sign this summer

Bengaluru, July 20: AC Milan did the unthinkable and won their first Scudetto in 11 years last season, edging past arch-rivals Inter Milan on the very last day.

It was definitely a season to remember for the Rossoneri however the hard work does not stop there.

Other potential title challengers, Inter Milan, Napoli, Juventus, and even Jose Mourinho’s Roma have been pretty active in the market to facilitate their flaws. In order to do the same, the defining Serie A winners also need to be active in the transfer market ahead of the new season.

The club director of football Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are working to improve the roster, but as of now, things are going a little slow. Milan have only secured two signings so far, with the free signings of Divock Origi from Liverpool and making the loan deal of Alessandro Florenzi permanent.

However, there are plenty more moves to come and things are expected to be busier in the coming month. The Serie A side have been linked with several names recently however these three are the potential deals that could go through shortly:

Charles De Ketelaere

The Belgian attacker is reportedly the prime target for the Serie A winners with negotiations said to be in the advanced stage. The 21-year-old is an academy product of Club Brugge and had his major breakthrough last season. Playing as a center-forward or secondary striker, he was incredibly effective for the club. He played in 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring 18 times while providing 10 assists in the process.

The 21-year-old at first was edging towards a move to Leeds United, however, the Serie A side reportedly have made better progress in the deal. The transfer is stuck due to the final transfer fee but it is likely to find a resolution in the coming days.

Hakim Ziyech

The Chelsea winger was heavily linked with a move in the early window however things have somewhat slowed down in recent weeks. But it is understood it is more due to Milan's other priority targets and they are likely to come back with an offer soon. Ziyech is looking to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after getting less playing time than expected at the club. Chelsea are open to his departure, however, it remains to be seen if it is on a permanent deal or on loan.

Japhet Tanganga

The Italian side is reportedly in talks with the defender over a potential loan move to Milan. Pioli is said to be looking for a center-back after losing club captain Romagnoli on a free deal earlier in the window. The Spurs defender is reported to be not in the plans of Antonio Conte ahead of the new season and Tanganga as a result is looking for a new challenge. Milan are now reportedly exploring an initial loan deal with an option to buy which could be a great deal for all parties involved.