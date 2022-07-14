Three potential Premier League clubs interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks

Bengaluru, July 14: Tottenham Hotspur are looking to offset some of the players who aren’t in Antonio Conte’s plans and midfielder Harry Winks is one of them.

The English midfielder has made more than 200 appearances for the club in all competitions and has been a part of the first team set-up for the last six years. However, the 26-year-old has found life challenging under Antonio Conte. He was out of favor for most of the last season and the arrival of Bissouma and Bentancur has worsened things even more.

He has been omitted from Spurs’ pre-season trip to South Korea. Conte is now ready to sell off the central midfielder but it looks like he has no shortage of takers. As many as three English sides reportedly have already contacted the player. Winks could be available for a fee of around £25 million and these are the potential three clubs waiting in line:

Everton

Lampard is pushing for a squad overhaul but within a budget and Winks is reportedly one of his preferred choices. The club are likely to lose Allan and Andre Gomes his summer, meaning quality addition in the middle is needed. The 26-year-old's arrival could fulfill that. Everton have lacked any real creativity in midfield and with Winks in the middle, they could get a dependable central midfielder containing an eye for a pass.

Southampton

Southampton are looking to bolster their option in the midfield and have shifted its focus on the out-of-favor Spurs midfielder. The English could be seen as a perfect partner to James Ward-Prowse and they could form a dependable central midfield package. At just 26 years of age, Winks still has a good few years left in him in the Premier League and this move could help him reinvent himself on the south coast.

Crystal Palace

The Selhurst Park side are looking to bring in a new midfielder this summer after star player Conor Gallagher returned to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell. Palace need quality in the middle and the Spurs midfielder could bring in that. Winks could be the investment who could bring stability to the midfield and pull the strings and dictate play with his wonderful range of passing. He would be a massive upgrade on the current option the club have presently.