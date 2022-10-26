Three potential Premier League clubs that could tempt out-of-favor Joao Felix

Bengaluru, Oct. 26: The transfer race for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix could heat up this winter as according to reports, the Portuguese international is pushing for a move in January.

Felix became the Spanish club's most expensive-ever signing when he arrived in a £114million transfer from Benfica back in 2019. However, with just 29 goals and 18 assists to his name, many will argue that he hasn't really been able to maximize his potential at Wanda Metropolitan.

Moreover, this season Simeone seems to have lost faith in him with the 22-year-old so far now only being used in 610 minutes across all competitions. There is an understanding that he is likely to be sold if there are any suitable offer approaches starting this January and Premier League has been touted as his next possible destination.

If so, these three clubs who are seeking attackers could potentially tempt him to a move:

Manchester United

The Red Devils are actively seeking a striker and Felix's name reportedly has also been mentioned. United could consider signing Felix as a possible replacement for his fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo who has lost his footing under Ten Hag. United however are expected to spend big in winter and could only approach Atletico over a loan deal with a view to signing him permanently next. It now remains to be seen if Atletico agrees to such terms.

Liverpool

The Anfield giants could also be a good option for Felix with Jurgen Klopp rebuilding the squad with younger blood. Star striker Roberto Firmino's long-term future has been put into doubt recently and considering Felix's playing similarity, he could easily slot into the line-up. However, any movement is likely to command next summer Liverpool could prioritize getting a midfielder in January first.

Chelsea

The necessity for attacking reinforcements to arrive at Stamford Bridge has been apparent. Chelsea have fared decently with summer signing Aubameyang upfront however the Gabon international is surely not an option going forward for a lengthy period while the other option Kai Havertz has been massively underwhelming.

For that reason, Felix could be an excellent addition. Graham Potter likes an attacker who possesses strong build-up quality as well as creativity. Felix definitely ticks all the boxes in that regard. Chelsea have the budget to make an ambitious bid in January but as of now, there are no concrete rumours.