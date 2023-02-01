Three potential replacements for Joao Cancelo at Manchester City

Perhaps the most shocking switch during the winter transfer window took place when Joao Cancelo left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich on loan.

Cancelo has been an integral player for Pep Guardiola's side over the years but saw his prominence diminish this season. It has been reported that he had a bust-up with Guardiola which has led to his surprising exit from the Etihad.

Cancelo has been regarded as one of the finest full-backs in the Premier League in recent years and has been equally impressive at both right-back and left-back. Even though he is heading out on loan, it looks unlikely that he has a future at Manchester City due to his bus up with the manager.

Manchester City have big shoes to fill in order to cope with Cancelo's departure not only because of his quality but his immense versatility as well. Here, we will take look at three options the Cityzens could go for.

Max Aarons - Norwich City

Max Aarons is a highly-rated right-back who has impressed for Norwich City both in the Championship and the Premier League. A bombarding right back, he has been linked with a host of top clubs in recent years but a move has not materialized. Aarons could be a solid signing for Pep Guardiola's side and that too at a decent price.

Arnau Martinez - Girona

A highly-rated versatile defender, Arnau Martinez, has been linked with a host of top clubs across Europe including Barcelona and Manchester City. The 19-year-old is capable of playing either at right-back or at centre-back and is also capable of filling in at left-back. He could be a solid long-term addition to the Citizens.

Benjamin Pavard - Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard has been widely tipped to leave Bayern Munich this summer and with Joao Cancelo joining the Bavarian giants, it looks further likely that the Frenchman will leave the Bundesliga giants in the summer. A versatile defender, Pavard is capable of playing across the backline and could be a solid addition to the Bundesliga giants.