Three potential Sporting Directors Chelsea could appoint

Bengaluru, Sept. 13: After the appointment of Graham Potter as manager Chelsea could now move to appoint a new sporting director at Stamford Bridge.

The Brighton manager's arrival has set a huge overhaul at the club and Boehly and the club hierarchy are keen to press ahead with the appointment of a new sporting director next with Potter in place.

The Blues are yet to replace former director of football Marina Granovskaia who left the club this summer, with the co-owner Todd Boehly taking on the role on an interim basis. But it is understood that the American owner is willing to hand the role to more experienced leaders and he is eager to appoint a new face before the world cup. So far according to rumours, these three names have been linked with the job.

Luis Campos

The 58-year-old, who works as an advisor with Paris Saint Germain currently, is on top of the list. Campos has won plaudits for building a title-winning side at Lille and has unearthed countless talents over the years. It has been said that Boehly has already spoken with Campos about his arrival at Stamford Bridge. However, the talks reportedly are still in the initial stage.

Michael Edwards

The former Liverpool transfer mastermind is currently out of football after leaving Anfield this summer and he has also been linked with the job. Edwards was reportedly approached by Chelsea earlier following the departure of Marina Granovskaia. At that moment, he reportedly declined the offer however it is understood that Chelsea could make another approach towards him with Potter at the helm.

Paul Mitchell

The AS Monaco sporting director is reportedly also on the watchlist of the Blues. The 40-year-old previously worked in a similar role at Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig and had been highly successful in all his stints. Considering his eye for talent, who unearthed players like Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min at Spurs, he could be a good fit to work with progressive owners like Boehly.