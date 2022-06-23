Three Premier League clubs battle to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko

Bengaluru, June 23: Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko's time at Etihad could be coming to an end this summer with the 25-year-old Ukraine international seeking more regular minutes.

Zinchenko has been somewhat of a utility man under Pep Guardiola but never has managed to nail down a regular spot in the team. Featuring as a left-back, he has been in and out of the squad since making his debut but has impressed when he has been given the chance by manager Pep Guardiola.

Now with City pursuing another left-back from the market, his position on the side could further deteriorate. As a result, the versatile player is reportedly seeking a new challenge. His contract lasts until June 2024 but City reportedly will not stand in his way if their asking price is met.

Considering everything, he could secure an exit this summer and these three sides are believed to have already shown an interest:

Everton

Advertisement Advertisement

Everton escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season and Lampard is making all the efforts to make a significant improvement ahead of next season. The English manager is seeking better options in the market and as per rumours, they have been alerted by the City star's availability.

The Toffee boss however views Zinchenko as a midfielder rather than a left-back moving forward. The 25-year-old has been a star while playing in midfield for Ukraine and Lampard is reportedly looking to hand him that role. The player reportedly is also looking to kickstart his career once again in the same position hence Everton's approach could tempt the player.

West Ham United

David Moyes is also reportedly keeping a close eye on the development and one of the clubs showing interest in him. The Hammers although are packed in the midfield with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek occupying the midfield roles. However, they don't have an adequate backup. Zinchencko in that case could not only serve as a deputy in that position but also could be a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Aaron Cresswell.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the versatile player and has been chasing him since last season. The Spanish tactician is looking to build on last season's fifth-place finish and is seeking more quality from the market. Adding more midfielders is a big priority for the Gunners and Arteta reportedly sees Zinchencko as a midfielder. Considering Granit Xhaka's unsettled future, a move for the City player could well be on the cards.