Three Premier League clubs chasing Moises Caicedo

Kolkata, August 17: Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion have lost two of their key players this summer.

Yves Bissouma was snapped up by Spurs on a £25 million dal while Marc Cucurella made his move to Chelsea for a fee of £63 million.

Now, Graham Potter could lose another of his star player with Moises Caicedo attracting interest from a host of clubs.

The Ecuador international has started the season on a strong note and has established himself as the new midfield general of the Seagulls following Bissouma's departure.

The 20-year-old impressed in Brighton’s opening day win over Manchester United at Old Trafford and once again caught the eye in Saturday’s draw against mega-rich Newcastle.

Brighton signed him from Independiente del Valle in 2021 and loaned him out to Beerschot in Belgian Pro League last season before being recalled by Potter in January.

Since then, he has been an important figure at the Amex Stadium and has attracted interest from clubs across the continent.

Here, we look at three Premier League clubs chasing the signature of the Ecuador international.

Manchester United

United were interested in Caicedo when he was still at Independiente del Valle, but eventually lost the race to the Seagulls. However, it is reported that the Red Devils have still maintained their interest in the youngster and has been thoroughly impressed. Erik ten Hag is still in the market for midfield reinforcements and could make a move for the 20-year-old.

Arsenal

Arsenal have also registered their interest in Caicedo following his solid start to life at Brighton. Mikel Arteta is also in the market for a new midfielder and Caicedo would also fit his recruitment model thanks to his young age. With Albert Sambi Lokonga's future at the club uncertain, Caicedo could prove to be a solid replacement of the Belgian.

West Ham United

West Ham's pursuit of Amadou Onana ended in a disappointment with the Belgian international opting for a move to Everton instead and it is understood that the Hammers have identified Caicedo as a potential alternative. The Hammers are thin at the heart of the midfield and Caicedo could prove to be a solid addition to David Moyes' side.