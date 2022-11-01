Three Premier League clubs interested in Midtjylland attacker Gustav Isaksen for January move

Bengaluru, November 1: Denmark sensation Gustav Isaksen has reportedly attracted significant interest from Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Newcastle United, and West Ham United showing interest in the Midtjylland forward.

The 21-year-old has been lighting up the Danish league prompting clubs around Europe to closely monitor his progress. But as per the latest rumors, these three English sides have already shown considerable interest in getting him in January.

His career so far

An academy product of the Danish giants, Isaksen has already made over 114 appearances for his club - an incredible achievement for somebody of his age.

The ongoing season looks to be his breakthrough as he has been a mainstay in the side. But he has attracted interest mostly for his performances in the Europa League where he has scored three times in five games.

Transfer Fee

The winter market has been a good opportunity for clubs to bring players from outside the big-five leagues. Isaksen could be one such addition to the PL. He could look at Christian Eriksen and Mikkel Damsgaard for inspiration.

Midtjylland, however, would demand a fee close to €20 million and it should be feasible for all three sides. Although the young attacker may not be an immediate starter in the side, joining a side like Arsenal, West Ham United, or Newcastle United could also aid his development at the highest level.

Playing Style

Isaksen mainly operates at right-wing but can play anywhere across the front three. His main strengths appear to be his speed and dribbling ability. He is good at shooting with both feet and he seems to be best when cutting in from the right.

At just 21 years of age, there is definitely a lot more improvement required to be a better player. However there is no doubt about his potential to make a good grade in England.