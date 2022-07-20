Three Premier League clubs linked with Rennes attacker Martin Terrier over a summer transfer

Bengaluru, July 20: Rennes attacker Martin Terrier is reportedly the subject of interest from a number of Premier League sides including Liverpool, West Ham, and Leeds United.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stunning 2021/22 season with Rennes last season and he has naturally attracted a lot of interest.

The Premier League is now seen as a new potential destination for the French professional footballer and his camp could expect several offers for him in the coming weeks. The Ligue 1 side are not in any rush to sell their prized asset this summer however, any offer around the €40 million mark could be tempting for them.

Terrier’s impressive season at Rennes

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at LOSC Lille before moving to Lyon in 2018. After spending two seasons at Lyon he was signed by Rennes in 2020 and since then he has not had to look back. Terrier has been a source of goals from the very first day at Roazhon Park and so far has 30 goals and 15 assists in just 83 games for the Ligue 1 side.

Last season was the most prolific one where he registered 21 goals and seven assists in 45 games in all competitions.

Playing style

The Rennes player is primarily a left inside forward but is capable of playing anywhere along the frontline. Terrier has not only been a prolific goal scorer but his movement is also very good when playing with his back to goal. This versatility could be a big factor in his transfers, with all the above-mentioned sides said to be looking for players of the same profile.

Transfer link

Leeds could be a front-runner in the chase after losing Raphinha to Barcelona recently. The Lillywhites struggled in front of goals last season and they are now exploring the market broadly. Considering Terrier's scoring record he could be a great signing for them. Furthermore, Rennes' asking fee should not be a problem for them after their big-money Raphinha sale, while their good relationship with Leeds’ director Victor Orta could facilitate a potential move.

West Ham meanwhile are in the market for an attacker, who could potentially link up with right-winger Jarrod Bowen and probable new signing Armando Broja. Terrier's profile perfectly fits the bill for Moyes and an offer could be soon expected from their end.

Liverpool's interest in him however is pretty low-key. The Reds are said to be keeping their tabs open for the attacker. But his potential arrival is apparently hinged on the future of Roberto Firmino who has been linked with Juventus recently. Until there's any major sale from the side, Liverpool are not expected to make a move for him.