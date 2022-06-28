Three Premier League clubs that are chasing AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli

Bengaluru, June 28: AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli's time at San Siro is likely to be coming to an end this summer with the Italian defender set to part ways with the Serie A winners after seven long years.

Since signing for AC Milan from AS Roma, the center-back amassed over 247 appearances for the Rossoneri. However, over the last one and half years, he has lost his first-team spot to Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, and Pierre Kalulu in the pecking order.

Last season, Romagnoli only played in just 16 games in Serie A as his side won the Scudetto. But with his contract set to end at the end of this month, Milan are unlikely to offer him a new deal. The 27-year-old is expected to leave the club as a free agent and unsurprisingly interests in him have already started pouring in.

Romagnoli is apparently willing to stay put in Serie A however many Premier League clubs are also interested in getting hold of such a promising asset for free.

As per rumors, as many as three English sides have apparently contacted his camp and these are three sides linked with him over a summer transfer:

1. Fulham

Surprisingly the most strong rumors are coming from the recently promoted side, Fulham who have reportedly launched an ambitious bid for AC Milan captain. Manager Marco Silva is looking to add more quality to their roster to avoid the immediate demotion to the second division.

Adding a new defender is high on his wishlist and undoubtedly Romagnoli's addition would be one of their biggest capture in the club's history. However, the defender may not be interested in joining them at this stage despite the probability of Fulham offering a lucrative package.

2. Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard is looking to reshape the squad as per his preference and has already added four new signings. The club have already secured the signing of defender Diego Carlos however Romagnoli's availability seems to have alerted the side who are now pushing for a deal.

Signing for Aston Villa would also be a step down from his current standard however he could get a great opportunity to play regularly once again. And he and Diego Carlos could take the Premier League by storm under Gerrard’s administration next season and beyond.

3. Newcastle United

The Magpies are close to getting a deal done for Lille defender Sven Botman but they reportedly are also interested in the Bosman deal for Romagnoli. The Italian defender could be the face of the new ambitious project under Eddie Howe and considering his former expertise and leadership skill, his addition would be a massive boost to an inexperienced side.