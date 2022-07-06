Three Premier League clubs that could sign Chelsea youngster Armando Broja this summer

Bengaluru, July 6: As many as three Premier League clubs are reportedly chasing Chelsea academy starlet Armando Broja as he weighs up his future options. The 20-year-old who spent last season on loan with Southampton has emerged as one of the best young strikers in the Premier League.

He made a solid impression in his debut Premier League breakthrough campaign, finishing with nine goals and an assist in 38 matches for the Saints. His performances for the Saints unsurprisingly now have caught the attention of many English clubs, who are now keeping tabs on him.

Chelsea although have not listed him in the transfer market like last season. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is set to take a decision on the future of the Albanian international next week. But since Chelsea is looking for several attackers this summer, the young player might think of a better alternative and a fee of around £30 million could tempt Chelsea to cash in on him.

These three clubs have reportedly already approached the striker and it now remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the coming week.

West Ham United

The Hammers are considering a move for Armando Broja this summer and reportedly have already made an approach to Chelsea over a potential deal. West Ham are on a tightrope when it comes to their position upfront with Michail Antonio as their only recognized number 9. The 31-year-old also has dealt with his fair share of injury problems in recent times. So their interest in the 20-year-old forward makes sense.

Newcastle United

The Magpies are also reportedly among the clubs keen on signing Broja and have made a formal approach to Chelsea. Eddie Howe has already made some major moves in the market with the signing of Matt Targett and Nick Pope while Sven Botman is also on the verge of joining the club. But considering Callum Wilson’s injury record and Chris Wood’s inconsistencies, getting a forward is also on the top of their list. Howe is a big admirer of the youngster hence have assessed a move.

Everton

The Merseyside club also have reportedly joined the race and made an approach to sign him. The Toffees will have a gap in their attacking options after selling Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur earlier. With Lampard looking to add some quality to their stagnating attacking options, interest in Broja justifies. The Chelsea academy starlet could thrive under Lampard, who has shown himself capable of getting the best out of young attacking potentials.