Three Premier League clubs that spent the most this summer transfer window

Bengaluru, Sept. 8: The recently concluded summer transfer window again saw Premier League sides dominating the list of top-spending clubs in Europe.

The top division sides have broken their transfer spending record once again in a season with gross spending close to £1.9bn. This is 67% higher than last season's summer transfer window’s £1.1bn and 34% higher than the previous record of most spending - £1.4bn during the summer of 2017.

Brazilian winger Antony who joined Manchester United has been the biggest signing of this window. Antony signed for United for a fee worth £86 million. Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is a close second in this list after arriving from Benfica for £85 million. Apart from these, some other big signings like Wesley Fofana for £75 million, Casemiro from Real Madrid for £63m, etc also transpired this summer.

So which three Premier League sides top the list for completing such high-profile deals altogether this summer? Let's take a look:

Chelsea - £275 million

Under its new ownership, the Stamford Bridge club went all out in the summer transfer window to back its manager. Under the tutelage of owner Todd Boehly Chelsea have appeared to be on a mission to rebuild the team following the departures of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Timo Werner.

The London giants signed eight players in this window smashing their club record for highest spending ever. Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is their costliest signing, coming in at £75m. The other notable deals include - Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £50.58m, Marc Cucurella from Brighton for a reported £60m, Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £50m, Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £34m, Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for £16.20m and Gabriel Slonina from Chicago for £8.18m.

The deadline day also saw two deals being completed- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona for a fee of €12 million and Denis Zakaria from Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

Manchester United - £194 million

The Red Devils are second on this list breaking their record of highest spending in a single transfer window. The two biggest marquee signings of United include Antony from Ajax for a fee worth £86m - which is also the costliest in this window and another one being Casemiro from Real Madrid for £63m.

Another Ajax arrival Lisandro Martinez also commanded a high value with a fee close to £51.6m being reported. The other three signings however have been cost-effective - Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for £13.5m, Christian Eriksen on a free deal, and Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle.

West Ham United - £162 million

Surprisingly the third biggest spender on this list is West Ham with David Moyes getting enormous backing from the management. This is West Ham's highest spending in a summer window and they have managed to rope in some of the exciting talents from the market - Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta for £37m from Lyon and forward Gianluca Scamanca for £31m from Sassuolo.

Their other signings for the first team include - Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Maxwel Cornet, Emerson, Thilo Kehrer, Flynn Downes, and Nathan Trott.