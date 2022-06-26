Three Premier League clubs who could sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot in summer

Bengaluru, June 26: Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot's tenure in Italy could come to an end this summer as according to some reports, the midfielder is pushing for an exit and seeking a move to Premier League.

The 27-year-old was one of the most highly-rated young players in world football when he signed for Juventus in 2019 on a free transfer from Paris Sant Germain. But despite being a regular on the side things have not quite gone his way.

He has had a topsy turvy ride in a struggling Juventus side in these three years and with his contract set to expire in a year, it is believed that the Old Lady are looking to encash on him rather than offering him a new deal.

With a reported wage of £175,000 a week, there are not many sides that could afford the midfielder. Therefore, it is understood that a move to Premier League could be most feasible.

As per the latest rumors, already a couple of Premier League sides have been linked with him, and here are the three teams that could try to sign him:

Everton

Everton escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season and Lampard is making all the efforts to make a significant improvement ahead of next season. Midfield is one of the most concerning areas for the English manager with the likes of Allan, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and Andre Gomes all could be allowed to leave. Lampard may be looking to replace them with better quality players, and the 27-year could be a massive addition to the side. However, the English side is said to be short on the budget and may have to wait for a couple of departures before making any progress in the deal.

Chelsea

Some reports have suggested that Chelsea are chasing Rabiot with Thomas Tuchel a fan of the former PSG star. The Blues could lose as many as three midfielders this summer with the likes of Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Ross Barkley all linked with a potential exit. As a result, their interest in Rabiot makes all sense. Rabiot is a well-rounded midfielder known not only for his passing and play-making abilities but also for his major defensive strengths. He could be a great addition to the side that looked devoid of new ideas last season.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United are reportedly another side which have come forward to try the French international. The Magpies are looking to build the squad further after a successful season under new ownership and manager Howe. With big wages no more a barrier, getting someone of Rabiot’s wealth of experience would be a massive addition and a statement signing.