Three Premier League flops from last season who have been impressive this season

Kolkata, September 8: Premier League is widely considered as the toughest league in European football. The competitiveness and element of surprise makes the top tier of English football different from any other league in Europe.

Over the years, we have seen many top players struggle to cope with the pace and physicality of the Premier League upon their arrivals from foreign clubs and be considered as flops. However, some of those flops eventually turn it around as they get more time and experience.

Here, we look at three Premier League flops from the last season who have improved this season.

Leon Bailey - Aston Villa

Bailey struggled to live up to the expectations upon his arrival to Aston Villa last season from Bayer Leverkusen. The Jamaican international struggled for both fitness and form last season but has looked bright this season despite the Villans' poor start to the campaign. He has two goals this season for Steven Gerrard's side and seems to have finally settled at the Birmingham club.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United

Sancho had a pretty underwhelming debut season at Old Trafford upon his £72.9m move from Borussia Dortmund. The England international scored just five goals and produced three assists in 38 games across all competitions last season which was pretty poor considering his form at Dortmund. However, the winger has seemingly improved under Erik ten Hag and has scored twice in six games this season. Aside from his numbers, the former Manchester City youngster seems to have got his confidence back and has looked lively.

Raphael Varane - Manchester United

It was quite an unusual move when Varane made his switch to Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer. The World Cup-winning Frenchman struggled to live up to his price tag of £41m last season as he struggled for both consistency and fitness. The decorated central defender looks reborn this season alongside Lisandro Martinez providing Manchester United a solid defensive platform.