Three Premier League January transfers that you may have missed

Bengaluru, February 2: Usually, the January transfer window remains a quiet affair most of the time but the recently concluded winter window has seen some big movements around the globe.

The Premier League as usual has been the most active league in terms of transfer with Chelsea alone hogging the limelight after spending a mammoth £300million to bring in eight players in January.

London rivals Arsenal too spent a good fortune in getting the likes of Jorginho and Leandro Trossard this winter. However, besides all such headline makers, there have been some quiet but notable transfers that were done.

Here we have selected three such deals that could have gone under the radar, but could turn out to be significant for the respective sides.

Keylor Navas (PSG to Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest were once again active in the market, signing three new faces this January and one of them was former Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain's Keylor Navas.

The three-times Champions League winner has been signed up with a short-term loan deal following the thigh injury of Dean Henderson.

The 36-year-old is expected to provide competition for goalkeeper Dean Henderson. However, with the England international sidelined for almost more than a month, Navas' signing could be a major one in their survival chase.

Weston McKennie (Juventus to Leeds United)

The Juventus midfielder has been acquired by the Elland Road side which could turn out to be a smart piece of business. The 26-year-old has been a sporadic figure in Turin for quite a time and Leeds spent no time taking advantage of the situation.

McKennie will be the third USA international to team up with Leeds' American manager Jesse Marsch after Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson joined the club in the summer.

Pablo Sarabia (PSG to Wolves)

After falling out of favor in the French capital under Christophe Galtier at PSG the 30-year-old chose to reunite with his former manager Julen Lopetegui at Wolves.

Despite the initial struggle, Sarabia remains a quality player, and the move should see him add expertise and originality to the Wolves side that are trying to steer away from the relegation spot.