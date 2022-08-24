Three Premier League players putting up an impressing show in their debut campaign

Bengaluru, Aug 24: The ongoing Premier League season is already in full swing and the first three weeks have given us several new faces making their maiden appearances in the division.

The Premier League can be an unforgiving place with many players finding it tough to adapt to the new environment. Usually, a new player takes a few weeks or months to make the adjustments to the physical style of play and truly settle in for his new side. However, many players also start hitting the ground running on the first day.

The current season also has several new faces competing first time in the Premier. However, these are three players who have been most impressive so far in their debut campaign:

1. Erling Haaland

The 22-year-old has been the most high-profile addition of the Premier League’s summer transfer window after having sizzled in Dortmund colours with 86 goals scored in 89 games. Everyone expected to see the Norway international making waves in his initial days and the Manchester City striker so far has lived up to the hype. Haaland has already managed three goals and one assist in just three games.

2. William Saliba

The young defender, who signed for the Gunners in 2019, had to wait till this year to get his debut. Pouncing on the much-deserved opportunity, the French defender seems to have exploded onto life in London. He has kept two cleansheets so far and also recorded one goal. Saliba has been one of the best defenders in the league in the initial stage of the season so far and seems to be only thriving with each passing day.

3. Brenden Aaronson

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has a lot of debutants in his ranks this season but the American international is turning out to be the brightest of them all. Having signed for a deal worth £24.7m from Marsch’s former side, Red Bull Salzburg, Aaronson has been the most dynamic part of Leeds’ forward line, with his mix of creativity and relentless running characteristics. Although he has managed just one goal so far, however, if he can maintain the current standards, his numbers are likely to go much higher at the end of the season.