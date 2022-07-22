Bengaluru, July 22: The summer transfer window focuses a lot on bringing in a number of new recruits however there will also be a good number of players returning to parent sides after impressing on loan.

Several current crops of Premier League stars like Mason Mount, Trevor Chalobah, or even Harry Kane managed to find a foot in the parent club's first team squad after impressing on loan elsewhere and this could be the same case for many players this season as well.

There are a number of these types of players in the Premier League who will be reporting back for pre-season on the back of strong spells plying their trade elsewhere.

Here we take a look at three stars who are set for significant first-team roles in their parent club this season:

William Saliba

The French defender joined the club on a £27million deal in the summer of 2019 but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club. He has completed three loan deals to Saint-Etienne, Nice, and Marseille in these and has been outstanding in every exposure. He even won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award for Marseille as well. The 21-yar-old however is likely to be drafted to the first-team as per Arteta and considering his potential, it could be a welcome move for the Gunners as well as the defender.

Conor Gallagher

The Chelsea midfielder has impressed on loan in his last two outings at West Brom as well as Crystal Palace. Gallagher slotted seamlessly into the heart of Palace's midfield and had a breakthrough last season with eight goals and five assists to his name. He is expected to find a place under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage this season with Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek's futures being uncertain.

James Garner

The 21-year-old was one of the best midfielders in the Championship last season. He registered four goals and eight assists last campaign while helping Nottingham Forest get a promotion to the Premier League. With United’s lack of options in the middle of the park after the departure of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, Garner could be the easy solution available right under their noses.