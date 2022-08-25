Three reasons behind Liverpools dismal start to Premier League season

Bengaluru, Aug 25: Liverpool have made a dismal start to their Premier League season as they are winless after three games. Jurgen Klopp's side started their season with a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Fulham and were also held to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the second game. They were beaten 2-1 by rivals Manchester United on Monday and currently find themselves 16th in the table after three games.

Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves in all kinds of problems right now and now have a monumental task in their hands to turn their season around. Liverpool have been pretty consistent over the last few years and challenged for each and every trophy but things do not look promising for them at the moment. Here, we will take a look at three reasons behind their dismal start to the campaign.

Sadio Mane's departure has hurt them

Sadio Mane made his move to Bayern Munich this summer leaving a huge void at Liverpool. The Senegalese international was a player who made things happen for the Merseysiders and his absence is already being felt. Luis Diaz is gifted with plenty of flair, pace, and technique but is seemingly not yet ready to fill Mane's void who used to be a menace for the opposition thanks to his positioning and aerial ability. Diogo Jota is also missing with the injury which has been another huge blow for the Reds.

Liverpool's midfield has been utterly disappointing this season and the situation has been aggravated by an injury to Thiago who is the only player who is capable of offering something else. The likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson have been poor so far. Meanwhile, Klopp also has a number of midfielders on the treatment table at the moment which is not helping them at all.

Individual and collective mistakes by defenders

Liverpool have been caught out defensively in each of their games this season. Their offside trap is clearly not working out while star defenders like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have made some costly individual mistakes in the first three games. Klopp has to ensure that his defenders pick their game up soon as they simply cannot afford to concede so many early goals.