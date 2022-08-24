Three reasons why Arsenal should benefit from signing Wolves attacker Pedro Neto

Bengaluru, Aug 24: Arsenal are looking to return to their former super-club status and their performance so far has been pretty positive in that regard.

The Gunners have had an outstanding start to the season, with three thumping wins on the trot. The newly rejuvenated squad has looked to be a team on the rise and the North London side's success in the transfer market has surely been a major factor in this advancement.

Arteta has already signed five first-team players this summer, bringing in former Manchester City stars Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, along with Sporting Lisbon talent Fabio Vieira, young Brazilian attacker Marquinhos, and experienced American goalkeeper Matt Turner.

However, it is understood that their activity is yet to be completed, with technical director Edu continuing to scour the market for more incoming, with a right winger now a priority.

The Arsenal manager is determined to bring in stiffer competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. A lot of names have already been linked with the side, however, it is now believed that Wolves winger Pedro Neto will be the priority for the remainder of the season for the high-flying side.

The Wolves attacker has already been contacted by Arsenal and more activity is expected to follow this week. The price tag is a little steep as per rumors, however, if Edu and co can get the rival side to lower their demands, a deal could readily be agreed upon.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 22-year-old Portuguese winger has been on the rise in the last few years and here are the three reasons why Arsenal would benefit from signing him this summer:

1. Premier League proven

Neto has been competing in the Premier League for the last four years and his signing could see him hit the ground running from the first day. The young Portuguese winger has played over 76 games in the Premier League hence he could adjust to the pace of the league pretty easily.

2. More competiton

The Gunners lack depth in wide areas for the first team and Neto's arrival would be a massive boost in that aspect. The Gunners have fielded Martinelli and Saka for a starting role in the wings but apart from them, they do not have many options, in the wide areas. Nicolas Pepe has been underwhelming and is expected to be sold. In that aspect, getting Neto would be a massive coup by the North London side.

3. Versatility

Like most of the attackers whom Arsenal have signed in recent years, Neto is also extremely versatile and can play anywhere across the front line. The 22-year-old could be a great addition for the long-term and his versatility makes him the ideal player for Arteta’s system.