Three reasons why Arsenal should consider Moussa Diaby transfer

Bengaluru, Aug 11: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side looked like a team on a mission on opening day as they marched on a comfortable 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. The Gunners seem to be getting the rewards for their proactive and ambitious approach to the summer transfer window.

The club have already spent a good fortune on new signings and the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko so far have looked a great addition.

But despite the significant expenditure, they are still believed to be active in the market. Rumours suggest that both a central midfielder and winger could be the next in the lines.

As a result, the club have been linked with several names, and the latest name to be associated with them is Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby. The 23-year-old has been a revelation in Germany in the last two years and despite his hefty price tag- £60million, here are the reasons why Arsenal should look to get him.

1. Great goalscorer

The French winger has been a big source of goals despite playing on either of the flanks. Last season he has had his best return with 17 goals in all competitions, more than all the Arsenal wingers. Having a winger who can add loads of goals in a season would be massive for Arteta. It would not only ease the pressure from new striker Jesus but also his arrival could complement Saka's more offensive ability.

2. Squad Depth

Arsenal have had problems last season in terms of squad depth and Diaby's arrival would be a massive boost in that aspect. The Gunners have fielded Martinelli and Saka for a starting role in the wings but apart from them, they do not have much quality, in the wide areas. Nicolas Pepe has been underwhelming and could be sold, in that aspect getting Diaby would be a massive coup by the North London side.

3. Creativity

Diaby's arrival will also add more creativity to the team which often lacked that x-factor in the wide areas. Martinelli and Saka are pretty direct players compared to Diaby who bonds well with other teammates. Diaby registered 14 assists in all competitions last season, more than any Arsenal player and his arrival could reduce the pressure on other attackers.