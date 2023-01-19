Three reasons why Declan Rice will be a good fit for Arsenal

Declan Rice is set to ignite a huge tug-of-war between top English clubs when the summer transfer window opens with the West Ham midfielder looking for a new challenge.

The Hammers have tried to hold on to their star player by offering him a new contract however, they have had no luck. They are now resigned to losing him and a host of Premier League clubs are vouching for his signature.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool all are said to be keeping a close eye however as per rumours, the Gunners also have prioritized Rice as their prime summer target.

The North London side is reportedly ready to break their transfer record by signing the 23-year-old England international.

Arteta is willing to add more quality in the middle and Rice reportedly tops the list. At 23 years of age getting him next summer seems promising and here are the three reasons why he will be a good fit for Arsenal:

1. Young and Premier League proven

The West Ham midfielder is yet to enter his prime and is already one of the most tried and tested defensive midfielders in the league at the moment. He has been playing top-level Premier League football for almost four years and has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the league in recent times. Despite the hefty price tag which could be close to at least £100 million, he could be a great investment in the long run.

2. Thomas Partey's alternative

Although it is believed that Arteta is looking to sign him to pair him with Partey in the middle and as a replacement for Xhaka as a ball carrier, Rice could also act as an alternative to the Gunners midfielder in this side.

Partey’s availability was a major issue for Arsenal during his first two seasons at the cub, but he’s missed just three Premier League games this season and the Gunners are flying as a result. Having a quality substitute on the side will be a great option for Arteta.

3. Leader

Despite his young age, Rice is the skipper of the West Ham side and has shown mature leadership skills. Arsenal are currently one of the youngest free-flowing teams in the division. He has shown his mettle in difficult situations and would bring important qualities to Emirates.