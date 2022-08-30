Three reasons why Manchester United should consider Memphis Depay signing

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Memphis Depay’s situation and in a surprising turn of events, an offer could be made in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

The Dutch attacker has been told to leave the club by the Catalan board after the signings of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha pushed him down the pecking order. Depay was linked with a move to Juventus however the deal failed to materialize. With the 28-year-old now looking for new suitors, Manchester United's name have popped up.

The Red Devils could seek another attacker before the transfer window shuts due to the concerning future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar is pushing towards an exit door and should a deal materialize United would seek a replacement.

Having spent a good amount of fees on new signings, the club are not expected to make any more high-profile signing, and Depay who could available for as low as £8 million, now has emerged as an option.

Depay previously spent a short and frustrating stint with Manchester United, where he failed to stamp his authority after a £31 million move in 2015. The move proved too much too soon for the Dutch prodigy then who could not handle the pressure and hype surrounding him.

However, things immediately changed following his move to Lyon where he scored goals for fun. His move to Barcelona has also been decent with him scoring 13 goals for Barcelona last season.

The 28-year-old Dutch attacker has been on the rise in the last few years since leaving the Old Trafford side and here are the three reasons why his return would benefit Manchester United:

1. More experience, better player

Overall Depay has had direct involvement in 121 goals in 166 games for Lyon and Barcelona since leaving Manchester United which is outstanding. Memphis has slowly grown into the player he is today and is definitely a better version of the former self who is more experienced and more prolific. Now at the age of 28, Depay still has plenty left to offer and for such a little amount, it could be a good option for United.

2. Premier League proven

Due to his former stint with United, Depay would know the English environment and it could see him hit the ground running from the first day. He could adjust to the pace of the league pretty easily. Moreover, with him knowing a couple of teammates from his earlier stint, he could gel pretty easily at Old Trafford.

3. Versatility

An energetic spark at the tip of the attack, his combination play is strong and could suit Ten Hag's fluid system across the frontline. Depay can play as a center-forward and can add vital depth to United’s number nine position. With Depay in the team, United could play the same system and could bond well with United forwards Antony, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford.