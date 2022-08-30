Three reasons why Ruben Neves would be the perfect midfield signing for Liverpool this summer

Kolkata, August 30: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made a statement by claiming that the Reds could sign a new midfielder before the transfer deadline day.

The German also claimed that he was wrong to formerly discard the idea of signing a new midfielder.

After Klopp's statement, Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders across Europe.

One of the many names linked with a move to Anfield is Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Ruben Neves.

Here, we look at three reasons why Neves would be a brilliant addition to the Liverpool midfield this summer.

Premier League experience

Neves boasts plenty Premier League experience at the age of just 25. He has been at Wolves since 2017 when they were in the Championship and has been a key part of the team since. Neves has more than 200 appearances for the Midlands club to his name till date and is also a seasoned Premier League professional. Hence, Neves poses very little risk of flopping at Anfield.

Versatility

Neves is a player who looks equally comfortable as a number six or a number eight which makes him perfect for Liverpool. The Reds are heavily reliant on Fabinho at the base of their midfield trio but Neves could provide worthy competition to the Brazilian. With Jordan Henderson struggling this season, Neves could also be a long-term replacement of the Liverpool skipper thanks to his leadership.

Midfield target

It is pretty much a public knowledge that Jude Bellingham is the primary target of Liverpool but Borussia Dortmund will not entertain any offer for their starlet this summer. A move for Ruben Neves will mean that Klopp could still go all out for Bellingham next summer as the two players are very different from each other. Liverpool could benefit from getting a player with Neves' profile this summer who provides solidity and craft at the same time.