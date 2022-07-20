Three right-backs Manchester United could move for

Manchester United are slowly but surely picking up momentum in the transfer market. Following a slow start to the window, they have now confirmed three signings in the form of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez. The Red Devils have already improved their backline by signing new a new centre-back and a left-back. However, they are yet to address their long-term issues at right-back.

Erik ten Hag currently has Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as his options at right-back and neither of the two has managed to impress under the previous managers. While Wan-Bissaka is quite poor while going forward, Dalot has to work on his consistency and concentration.

Erik ten Hag would be wise to sign a new right-back this summer as well. Here, we will take a look at three options he could look at.

Max Aarons - Norwich City

Despite being highly rated since a very young age, Aarons is still on the books of his boyhood side Norwich City. The Englishman was linked with clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona at one point and desperately needs a move away from Carrow Road. He was one of the best players for Norwich last season despite their campaign ending up in relegation and could be a brilliant addition to Manchester United.

Denzel Dumfries - Inter Milan

Denzel Dumfries has been a pivotal player for Inter Milan since his move to San Siro last summer from PSV Eindhoven. However, due to Inter's financial situation, every player is sellable right now for the right price right now. Erik ten Hag's Dutch connection could mean Dumfries could be on his way to Old Trafford if the Red Devils push for a move.

Nordi Mukiele - RB Leipzig

Another player who has been consistently linked with a move to the Premier League is RB Leipzig star Nordi Mukiele. The Frenchman is capable of playing either as a right-back or as a centre-back and would be a brilliant addition to Erik ten Hag's side.