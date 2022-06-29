Three Serie A sides that are competing to sign Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech

Bengaluru, June 29: Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech's time at Stamford Bridge is likely to be coming to an end this summer, with the Premier League giants reportedly open to selling him.

Ziyech spent four impressive seasons at Ajax before signing for the Blues in 2020 but he has largely struggled at Stamford Bridge.

The Morocco international has put in some important performances at the club but has failed to get into Thomas Tuchel’s regular plans since last season. He made 44 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last term while he only managed 14 starts in the Premier League. In two years at Stamford Bridge, he has scored only a sub-par 14 times in 83 appearances, failing to become a household name in the starting lineup.

It is now understood that both the player and club have decided to part ways and a departure is expected in the summer window. The attacker appears to have no shortage of suitors as a result and reportedly these three sides from Serie A have already made contact with him.

AC Milan

The Serie A winners are interested in the Moroccan forward for some time now and are reported to be the front-runners for his signature. With Jens Petter Hauge joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal and concern over the future of Alexis Saelemaekers as well, the Rossoneri are keen on a new winger. Ziyech in that case could be a useful signing for the Serie A champions. Milan are reportedly pushing for a loan move with an obligation or option to buy at the end of the spell.

Inter Milan

Another Milan giant on the tail of Ziyech for quite some time now. After narrowly missing out on the Serie A title last season, Inter are looking to add more firepower up front and Ziyech's availability reportedly has alerted manager Simone Inzaghi. Inter have reportedly already enquired about the player and more interest could befall in the coming weeks.

AS Roma

Jose Mourinho is also said to be interested in Ziyech as well, following the departure of Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Roma could lack further creative edge following his departure and Ziyech could be seen as his replacement. The Chelsea playmaker is rated highly due to his chance creation and productivity in the final third. He could be a useful asset for the Portuguese manager as he eyes a Champions League spot next season.