Three signings Chelsea could make after Sterling and Koulibaly

Kolkata, July 15: Chelsea have had quite an underwhelming start to their first ever transfer window under the ownership of Todd Boehly.

The Blues have made their first major signing of their new era in the form of Raheem Sterling on a £45 million deal from Manchester City.

It is presumed that the Blues have also made a breakthrough in a deal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli having already agreed a fee worth around £33.8 million with Napoli.

As per rumours, Thomas Tuchel is keen on more additions to his squad before the transfer window slams shut. He is reportedly looking to sign as many as five more signings before the window slams shut.

Here, we look at three signings Chelsea could make in coming weeks.

Nathan Ake - Chelsea

A deal to sign Ake has been in the pipeline for weeks now as the Dutchman looks destined for a move back to his former club. Ake made his move to Manchester City from the Blues in 2020, but has struggled for regular playing time. Chelsea are said to be confident of re-signing their former academy player for around a figure of £40 million.

Prensel Kimpembe - Paris Saint-Germain

It has been rumoured that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who is also acting as the interim sporting director of the club, has entered negotiations with PSG over a deal for Prensel Kimpembe. The Frenchman is a player Tuchel has experience of formerly working with in the past. In fact, the 26-year-old made more career appearances under the German than under any other manager. PSG have set a price tag of €50 million (£42 million) plus €10 million (£8.5 million) in bonuses as per reports and are believed to be happy to sell if their asking price is met.

Serge Gnabry - Bayern Munich

Chelsea have missed out on the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United with the Brazilian international opting for a move to Barcelona instead. It is understood that they are now looking for alternatives of the 25-year-old and have identified Gnabry as a potential candidate for the job. With the 26-year-old's contract at Bayern set to expire in 12 months, Bayern could be looking to sell the German international this summer while they can Todd Boehly has reportedly met with the Bavarians' director in London and discussed deals for Gnabry as well as Robert Lewandowski.