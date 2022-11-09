Three star Brazil players who have been left out of the final 26-man World Cup squad

Bengaluru, Nov. 9: Brazil are among the favourites to claim a sixth world crown with one of the most star-studded and skillful squads among any nation. With the competition only two weeks away, head coach Tite has announced his final 26-man list.

The list feature desired names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, and Gabriel Jesus, alongside the likes of Rapinha, Martinelli, Antony, etc who will play their first world cup. However, considering such a high talent pool there were always going to be notable players left off the World Cup team and the same has happened.

A couple of experienced and high-profile names have been omitted from the final team and here we have looked at such three players who will have to cheer for their nation from the stand only:

1. Roberto Firmino

Most high profile omission from this list, the Liverpool forward has been a mainstay in the national squad for his country since 2014 and has played in four major tournaments for the Selecao. The 31-year-old has been in fine form this season as well with six goals and three assists in 12 Premier League appearances. However, Tite instead has chosen Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus ahead of him in the final list.

The Arsenal defender also has failed to make the cut in the final team sheet despite impressing at the club level this season. The 24-year-old has established a formidable partnership at Emirates alongside Saliba as the Gunners conceded the least goal in Premier League. However, the Selecao have shown faith in Tite's preferred defensive line as Gabriel still waits for his maiden call-up.

3. Philippe Coutinho

The forgotten star started heavily last season after his arrival at Villa from Barcelona. However, things have gone really soft this season with the playmaker now once again struggling to make an impact. Coutinho has played in every major tournament earlier since bursting into the Liverpool ranks. However, his omission from the current roster does not appear to be surprising this time around.