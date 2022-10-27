Three strikers Manchester United are looking at to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Bengaluru, Oct. 27: Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Manchester United appears to be nearing its end, with reports suggesting that both sides are waiting to part ways after the recent fallout with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old has been pushing for an exit since the summer transfer window but a deal for him could not be arranged. Since then, Ronaldo has fallen down the pecking order and has been dropped from the squad to face Chelsea at the weekend after storming down the tunnel during the victory over Tottenham.

It is understood that United are still open to letting him leave in the winter window if there's any suitable offer. If not in winter, he is almost sure to leave the club next summer as a free agent. While United are likely to wait until next summer to sign any high-profile options to replace him however as per rumours, the club could also explore the winter market.

As a result, a couple of names have already been linked with them over a January capture and these are three prospects named recently:

Patrik Schick

United are reportedly interested in a deal to sign the Leverkusen forward in January. Schick has established himself as one of the prominent goalscorers in the Bundesliga although he has struggled for form this season. However, United are apparently aware of his potential and are ready to go ahead. Schick was linked with United last January as well when Rangnick was in-charge. However, nothing materialized. But it looks like United could renew the interest in him who has scored 40 goals in 82 games for the Bundesliga side.

Moussa Dembele

Dembele is free to sign a pre-agreement with any club this January as his current contract is set to end next summer. United have been keeping a close eye on him for some time and now could pounce on the opportunity to sign him on a cut-price deal. United could apparently sign him for as low as £5-10m which could be an excellent piece of business.

The French striker has been a good source of goals in his Ligue 1 career where he has scored 69 goals in 153 games. At just 25 years of age, alongside being extremely inexpensive, he could be a great acquisition for the long term as well.

Jonathan David

The Lille forward is also on the wishlist of the Dutch manager who could leave the side in January if there's any appropriate offer on the table. David has been a lethal striker since signing for the Ligue 1 side.

In his first season, he scored 13 goals and helped the club win the league title. This season he has been more prolific with the second-most goals in the league, nine. A lethal goalscorer like him would be an extremely welcome addition to United. However, Lille could ask for a fee close to £50-60m in January which could be a stumbling block.