Aubameyang and More: Three summer signings who could already leave club in January

Huge sums of money are thrown about for transfers in football every season, and the ongoing campaign is no exception.

Despite some of the top teams in Europe having financial difficulties, the majority of them spent enormous sums of money throughout the summer transfer windows.

The top five leagues in Europe spent more than £2 billion on deals this summer thanks to the £1.9 billion expenditure by Premier League sides alone.

This is 67% more than the £1.1 billion spent during the summer transfer window of last year and 34% more than the previous peak of £1.4 billion in the summer of 2017.

However, not all summer signings have been as successful as expected, and a number of new arrivals may already be considering leaving the team midway through January. Here we have looked at such three Premier League players who could leave the side just after six months before the winter window slams shut-

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

Just six months after exiting from Arsenal, the Gabon international returned to England with Chelsea in a deal worth around £10m. Aubameyang was transferred listed by Barcelona following the arrival of Lewandowski. Then manager Thomas Tuchel prioritized signing a number nine and the 33-year-old was recruited as a stopgap solution. But the transfer has not worked out as hoped following a period of change at Chelsea. He has lost his place in the side following Graham Potter's arrival and there are rumours that he could be sold just after 840 minutes of football and three goals, one assist.

Emmanuel Dennis:

No other team than Nottingham Forest have signed more players this year, however, it looks like there could be some departure among them midway. One of the potential exits could be Emmanuel Dennis who arrived from Watford this summer. The 25-year-old impressed for Watford last season with 10 goals and six assists which prompted Nottingham to get him. However, with just one Premier League goal and starting only three league games for Forest, things have not actually fallen into place for him. There are reports of him moving to a different side in January for further game time.

Djed Spence:

The Middleborough right-back impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and Tottenham did not delay spending cash on him to land him this summer. The 22-year-old however has not really managed to break into Conte's plan so far. With just 43 minutes of football so far in all competitions, the English man looks to be an outsider in Conte's system so far.

The Italian also recently made remarks about him, suggesting he is more of the club's choice not his making his future more uncertain at the club. Spence is likely to be available on loan this winter if some of the reports are to be believed.