Three things we learnt from Liverpools defeat against Brighton

Liverpool's season is only going from bad to worse as the Reds suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, 14th January.

Jurgen Klopp's side was completely outplayed, outran and outclassed by the Seagulls as Roberto De Zerbi's side earned a 3-0 victory they would be proud at. Solly March scored twice for the hosts with substitute Danny Welbeck making it 3-0.

Here, we will take a look at three things we learnt from Liverpool's 3-0 loss against Brighton.

Joel Matip had a game to forget

Every Liverpool player had games to forget as they lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion but one particular player who looked far from his usual was Joel Matip. The Cameroonian has been pretty consistent for the Reds over the years but has seen his form dip this season and it was arguably his worst ever outing in a Liverpool shirt last night. Matip struggled throughout the game against Kaoru Mitoma who terrorized the Liverpool defence and was also at fault for the second Brighton goal as he gave away possession too cheaply.

Cody Gakpo's Premier League debut was not impressive

Cody Gakpo made his much anticipated Premier League debut for Liverpool against Brighton and failed to make much of an impression. The Dutch forward started as a number nine in the absence of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino but could not influence the game. He had the least number of touches (26) of any outfield player to play 90 minutes. However, given how rest of his teammates fared, he could be excused as a new signing needs time to settle in a new system under a new manager and in a new league.

Liverpool look destined to miss out on Top Four

Liverpool have an uphill task if they have to secure a top-four finish from here and considering their recent run of form, it looks unlikely that they will have Champions League football next season. The Reds are 7 points behind Newcastle United, who occupy the fourth position. Missing out on the Champions League would be a major blow to the Reds as it could significantly impact their plans for the summer as it is quite evident that they need big reinforcements.