Three top managers who have resigned, been sacked after World Cup 2022 exits

For managers and coaches of national teams, the World Cup can be a brutal competition with the weight of the entire country bearing down on them. Particularly if the national team has performed well in qualification or a continental cup matchup during the tournament's buildup.

With such a daunting task on their shoulder, many managers either get the sack or resign from the job if the desired results don't meet. The competition this year has already delivered a good number of surprises and as a result, a few management casualties have already been recorded.

Here we have looked at such three managers who either resigned or were sacked after World Cup 2022 exits-

1. Tite (Brazil)

The Selecao were one of the tournament favourites to lift the cup for the sixth time. In the group stage and in the round of 16 stage, Neymar and company produced some memorable displays. However, once again in the Quarter-final they somehow faltered to a comparatively weaker side, Croatia. Brazil lost to last World Cup's runners-up in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Their sudden heart-breaking exit from the tournament has now seen the Brazilian coach resigning from the job in which he took charge in 2016.

2. Luis Enrique (Spain)

Spain reached the Nations League final in 2021 and the Euro 2020 semifinals under the tutelage of the former Barcelona manager. With a good run of form, fans and pundits expected the La Roja to at least deliver a decent run in the competition. However, after coming second in the group stage and a cold exit from the round of 16 against Morocco, their World Cup tenure has surely been disappointing. Following the dreadful competition, the Spanish Football Association has now decided to replace Enrique with Spain under-21 manager Luis de la Fuente for the top post.



3. Roberto Martinez (Belgium)

The World number 2 were viewed as the clear favorite for the competition once again back of the last ditch attempt with the Red Devils' golden generation. Martnez had been working with them since 2016, and they had success, after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2016 Euros, finishing third at the 2018 World Cup, and reaching the 2020 Euros quarterfinals. This time more was expected from them, however, a premature exit from the group stage saw the side having one of the worst World Cup campaigns for the nation ever. The former Everton boss following the disappointment has now left the role.