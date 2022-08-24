Three top midfielders still available in the market

Bengaluru, Aug 24: A number of top teams across Europe have been in the market for additions in the middle of the park this summer. We have seen so much activity all around Europe during the summer but even after the domestic seasons have started, there are still some big-name midfielders still available in the market.

With a number of big clubs still looking for reinforcements in midfield, it is somewhat surprising to see such players still not been snapped up. Here, we will take a look a three top-class midfielders who are still available in the market.

Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has been arguably the most discussed name in the transfer market this time out but he still remains a Barcelona player. The Dutchman has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the summer but the move has not materialized yet.

With Barcelona's financial struggles well-documented, they are believed to be keen to offload De Jong to balance their books but it is understood that the Dutchman is owed a lot of money from the club. Chelsea have also been linked with De Jong but it is Manchester United who have been the club to be most prominently linked. We will have to wait and see what future awaits the 25-year-old with the transfer window still open.

Advertisement Advertisement

Youri Tielemans - Leicester City

Youri Tielemans has entered the last year of his deal with Leicester City and has made it clear that he wants to leave and has no intention of signing a new deal. Leicester City would be smart to sell him this summer rather than losing him for free next summer but despite his undisputed talent, we have not seen too much of interest in the Belgian. Arsenal and Manchester United have been named as admirers of the 25-year-old but chances a move seems to be far-fetched.

Sergej Milinković-Savić - Lazio

Lazio midfielder Milinković-Savić emerged as a next big thing quite a long ago but he is yet to be lured away from the Stadio Olimpico. A complete midfielder, Milinković-Savić is quite obviously rated at the highest regard and Lazio have done well to retain him for so long. However, it is high time for the 27-year-old take a step up in his career but he has not found the right options this summer. It seems highly likely that the Serb will have to stay at Lazio for at least another season.