Three ways Erik ten Hag can line up his Manchester United attacking three after Antonys arrival

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Ajax sensation Antony is likely to be Manchester United's next addition to the team following months of negotiations with the Eredivisie club.

The 22-year-old Brazilian will offer some much-needed quality to the front line at Old Trafford.

The deal however is set to be a hefty one with almost a €100m package suggested. The move will see him reunite with his former boss who signed him with a record fee at Ajax from Sao Paulo. Ten Hag was responsible for getting the best out of Antony at Ajax and once again he is likely to play a key role for him going forward.

Antony's signing now would offer more options in the front three to Ten Hag, with the Brazilian expected to lead the right wing position. However, with almost five options at the front three, the Dutch coach would have a good headache in lining up the XI.

If so, there could be three such combinations with Antony on the side and here we have taken a look at such three choices:

1. Sancho on the left, Antony on right, and Martial at the center

This would leave the Dutch coach with a difficult choice to make between Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford on the left. However, considering Sancho's better run of form, the former Dortmund winger could be preferred at the left. However, Rashford could also play a good part coming off the bench or rotating with Sancho for a couple of games.

2. Sancho on the left, Antony on right, and Ronaldo at the center

If Ronaldo remains at Old Trafford he would act as a poacher in the side while Antony and Sancho could stretch the wing and feed more deliveries to the Portuguese attacker. With all three players comfortable in their respective positions, it would be an exciting front line to see while in the attack.

3. Sancho on the left, Antony on right, and Rashford at the center

Ten Hag has used Rashford in the last two games as a forward following Martial's injury. Whether the Dutch coach will continue in this line-up remains to be seen, but it seems like one that Ten Hag will certainly use often. However, a front three of Sancho, Rashford, and Antony could act well with rotations and quick football expected. All three players could interchange positions while in attack and it could hand Ten Hag a new aspect to choose from.