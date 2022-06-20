Three youngsters who could play big roles for Liverpool next season

Bengaluru, June 20: Liverpool have had quite a busy start to the summer transfer window having already signed three players in the form of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.

Now, there are suggestions that the Reds are done in the transfer market in terms of incomings but there could be several departures from Anfield.

Divock Origi is set to leave for AC Milan on a free transfer while two important squad players Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino could both leave.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich is also on verge of completion. With three crucial squad players departing, it will be a major blow to the Reds' squad depth.

Under such circumstance, a number of young players could be entrusted by Jurgen Klopp to play big roles next season. So, here is a look at three youngsters who could play significantly bigger roles next season:

Kaide Gordon

17-year-old Gordon is held in very high-regard by Klopp and his coaching team. The technically gifted right winger made four senior appearances for the Reds last season and also scored his first senior goal in the FA Cup in a 4-1 win against Shrewsbury.

The teenage prodigy, who was snapped up by Liverpool from Derby County in 2021, has a lot of similarity in his game to Mohamed Salah and under Klopp's tutelage, he could well be the next big thing. The wonderkid could get more chances next season, particularly in Cup games.

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool have just signed Scottish wonderkid Ramsay from Aberdeen for a fee around £4.2 million and he could prove to be an absolute steal from the Reds. The 18-year-old had a stellar season for the Scottish side during which he produced nine assists in 33 games while also scoring once.

Ramsay has caught the eye with his incredible range of passing and ability to pick out his teammates with pin-point crosses. With the signing of Ramsay, Trent Alexander-Arnold could get get more rest next season and may even be turned into a midfielder.

Harvey Elliott

One of the most talented players of his age, Elliott had a difficult last season. The wonderkid started the last season in a phenomenal manner but suffered a devastating ACL injury.

Despite making a quick comeback, the 19-year-old could not make much of an impression in the closing stages of the last season. This could be the season where the immensely talented midfielder makes his mark for Liverpool.