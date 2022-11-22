Time to seek a new challenge - Ronaldo releases statement after Man Utd exit

London, Nov. 23: Cristiano Ronaldo says it was "the right time to seek a new challenge" after Manchester United announced he was to leave Old Trafford with immediate effect.

Ronaldo caused a storm last week in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he said he felt "betrayed" by senior figures at the club and spoke of having no "respect" for manager Erik ten Hag.

United responded by saying they had "initiated appropriate steps" following the interview, and on Tuesday revealed the club and Ronaldo had gone separate ways "by mutual agreement".

Following the news, Ronaldo released a statement of his own, saying: "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

