Tottenham Hotspur could make January move for Sassuolo midfielder - One for the future?

Bengaluru, Sept. 29: Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in 23-year-old Italian international Davide Frattesi.

The central midfielder has managed to establish himself as a key player for Sassuolo and is getting rave reviews for his consistent display in Italy. His performance seems to have not gone unnoticed with Tottenham now said to be keeping their tabs open for the youngster. The Lillywhites however are said to be not the only English sides interested in him.

As per rumours, West Ham are also waiting in line and could launch an offer in January. The Hammers targeted the midfielder earlier in the summer but later opted to get Flynn Downes instead. But it looks like they could challenge Spurs for a deal in January with Moyes seeming to be pushing for a move.

Frattesi's impressive tenure so far

The 23-year-old joined the Neroverdi from Roma in 2017 for a reported £4.5mi. Following the move, he completed three different loan spells to Ascoli, Empoli, and Monza – before breaking into the Sassuolo first team. His exquisite form as a number 8 now has seen him as a mainstay in the lineup with him now managing 47 appearances for the Serie A outfit so far, scoring 6 goals and assisting 4 more. He is also part of the Italy national team now. He has won three caps under Roberto Mancini so far and is expected to feature for them at the World Cup.

One for the future?

Tottenham have a congested midfield with Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Oliver Skipp all challenging each other for game time across four competitions. However, none of them has proved to be adding the creative spark in the middle. Frattesi's inclusion could change that. He could play a similar role to Nicolo Barella under Conte at Inter. The 23-year-old is far from his peak and is likely to improve further under a world-class manager like Antonio Conte. If Spurs can sign him up for a reasonable fee in January, the transfer could prove to be a massive bargain in the long run.