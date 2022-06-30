Tottenham Hotspur pre-season 2022/23 preview and fixtures

Bengaluru, June 30: Just after a few weeks of relaxation Antonio Conte and his coaching staff have returned to London as they gear up for a massive pre-season.

Some of the members from the first-team squad and academy players have started attaining sessions with the likes of Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, etc featuring in preseason workouts.

However, most of the senior members are expected to return to training from next week onwards after their involvement in the recently concluded international friendlies.

The new signing Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma are also expected to join the team from next week. Spurs are also said to be gearing up towards three more signings with an attacker, a center-back, and a fullback expected to arrive. If they manage to get a deal within this week, they are also likely to join the band immediately from Monday.

The Italian coach and the squad pulled off a miracle to land the final Champions League spot on the final day after a struggling start to the season. However, they seem to be not in any mood for respite as Spurs look to hit another level under Conte in the new season and hopefully with the expectations of landing some much-needed silverware.

The Italian coach is known for his grueling training regime and this will be the first time he will get a prolonged period to train his team to his will. Hence, a solid pre-season is expected to put the team in good shape for what's to come over the course of the campaign. The side will get four games to prepare for the new season and push their bodies to the limit under the Italian.

Tottenham will fly around South Korea and Israel to prepare themselves. The squad will play face a K-League All-Star team and Sevilla in two exhibition games in the Coupang Play Series on 13th July and 16th July respectively during their stay in Asia.

After their South Korea tour, they’ll return to the UK to play against Rangers on 23rd July before again flying to Israel to compete in the I-Tech Cup against AS Roma on 30th July managed by former manager Jose Mourinho.

Antonio Conte and his staff have already improved the players' fitness within seven months of working around matches. Now with a strong preseason and the addition of more quality players, better things are expected from the unit in the 2022-23 season.

Pre-season fixtures as scheduled so far:

13 July – Team K League vs Tottenham – Seoul World Cup Stadium

16 July – Tottenham vs Sevilla – Suwon World Cup Stadium

23 July – Rangers vs Tottenham – Ibrox

30 July – Tottenham vs Roma – Sammy Ofer Stadium